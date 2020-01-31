62°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Texas prep tight end Collin Sutherland commits to UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2020 - 11:44 am
 

Collin Sutherland, a tight end from near the Dallas area, committed to UNLV on Friday.

Sutherland (6 feet 4 inches, 224 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado.

He caught 35 passes for 329 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST