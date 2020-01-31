Texas prep tight end Collin Sutherland commits to UNLV
Collin Sutherland, a tight end from near the Dallas area, committed to UNLV on Friday.
Sutherland (6 feet 4 inches, 224 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado.
I’m excited for the next step in my journey! #GoRebels #Committed pic.twitter.com/O1I9P7Sj8c
— Collin Sutherland (@Collinsuds11) January 31, 2020
He caught 35 passes for 329 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.
