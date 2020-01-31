Texas prep tight end Collin Sutherland commits to UNLV

Collin Sutherland also received scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado.

UNLV football players warm up before taking on Arkansas State in an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Collin Sutherland, a tight end from near the Dallas area, committed to UNLV on Friday.

Sutherland (6 feet 4 inches, 224 pounds) also received scholarship offers from Florida State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado.

He caught 35 passes for 329 yards and eight touchdowns last season at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.