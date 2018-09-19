Thomas, Rogers on pace to be UNLV’s first 1,000-yard tandem

Lexington Thomas has rushed for 383 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Arkansas State. Armani Rogers has 307 yards and five TDs, averaging 6.8 yards.

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) watches himself on the jumbotron as he scores a 40-yard touchdown at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UNLV leads at halftime 38-10. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers and running back Lexington Thomas have an ongoing wager on who will become Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

For entertainment purposes only, of course.

“It’s a friendly competition to get the best out of each other,” Rogers said. “We always want to push each other to be the best that we can. Having that friendly bet going on is going to keep driving us so we can have those bragging rights.”

The competition for the conference award will be fierce, and it very well could go to a player from another team such as Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien.

Even if neither Rogers nor Thomas nabs that award, what they are doing is historic for UNLV. Both players are on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards, something the Rebels have never produced in a season.

Thomas has rushed for 383 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at Arkansas State. Rogers has 307 yards and five TDs, averaging 6.8 yards.

“You can’t just game plan for one person in the backfield,” Thomas said. “You’re basically picking your poison.”

If they continue their pace, Thomas will finish the regular season with 1,532 yards and Rogers with 1,228. If they reach those numbers, Thomas would have the third-best rushing season in Rebels history and Rogers would be be ninth.

“The biggest thing probably as you get toward the end of the year, how many 500-yard rushers do you have?” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said.

Xzaviar Campbell (129 yards) and Evans Owens (117) could each reach 500 yards. Campbell is on pace for 516 yards and Owens for 468.

Positive injury news

UNLV offensive linemen Jaron Caldwell and Matt Brayton did not suffer torn knee ligaments, easing concerns that either would be out for an extended time. But Caldwell, the starting left guard, will be held out until after next week’s bye. Brayton, a reserve guard and tackle, is available this week.

Julio Garcia II will start at left guard at Arkansas State.

Also, defensive back Ty’Jason Roberts, who fractured his spine in Saturday’s 46-17 victory over Prairie View A&M, is now able to walk. He remains hospitalized, however.

Bryce Jackson will take Roberts’ place at nickel back.

Rebels are rolling

UNLV just did something for the first time since moving into Division I in 1978. The Rebels beat consecutive opponents by 28 or more points (Texas-El Paso 52-24 and Prairie View A&M 46-17).

It last pulled off that feat in 1975 under coach Ron Meyer, who would go on to coach the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. UNLV defeated Jackson State 39-2 and Nebraska-Omaha 35-6.

At 2-1, the Rebels could fashion their best start since 2008 if they beat Arkansas State. UNLV beat No. 15 Arizona State 23-20 and Iowa State 34-31 in back-to-back overtime games that season before losing five in a row and finishing 5-7.

Opportunistic Red Wolves

Arkansas State had 17 points off turnovers in its 29-20 victory at Tulsa on Saturday. One was a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Demari Medley.

The Red Wolves also recorded a safety in picking up their first nonconference road victory in 10 years.

