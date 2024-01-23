54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 12:56 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV added an opponent to its 2024 football schedule Tuesday.

The Rebels will play Syracuse on Oct. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, athletic director Erick Harper announced. UNLV will host the Orange for the first time ever. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Syracuse game is the sixth on the Rebels’ home schedule next season.

They will play Utah Tech on Sept. 7 at Allegiant Stadium in the nonconference portion of their home schedule in addition to the Orange. They will also face Boise State, UNR, Fresno State and San Diego State in Mountain West play, but dates have yet to be announced.

UNLV was 9-5 last season in coach Barry Odom’s first year with the program, losing to Kansas 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“We look forward to hosting Syracuse, which is a national brand rich in tradition,” Harper said in a statement. “Our 2024 home schedule, which also includes such teams as Boise State and UNR, promises to be very attractive to our fans as we look to continue the tremendous momentum built under (coach) Odom last season.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
5
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Ex-UNLV quarterback reportedly won’t transfer to Georgia
Ex-UNLV quarterback reportedly won’t transfer to Georgia
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
3 takeaways from UNLV’s football season: Odom impresses in 1st year
What are UNLV’s quarterback options for 2024?
What are UNLV’s quarterback options for 2024?
How to watch UNLV against Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
How to watch UNLV against Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
UNLV quarterback battle could come down to 2 FCS transfers
UNLV quarterback battle could come down to 2 FCS transfers
Former UNLV quarterback finds new home in transfer portal
Former UNLV quarterback finds new home in transfer portal