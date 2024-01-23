UNLV adds ACC opponent to 2024 home football schedule

The Rebels announced a new opponent for their 2024 schedule Tuesday, giving them six matchups at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV added an opponent to its 2024 football schedule Tuesday.

The Rebels will play Syracuse on Oct. 5 at Allegiant Stadium, athletic director Erick Harper announced. UNLV will host the Orange for the first time ever. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.

The Syracuse game is the sixth on the Rebels’ home schedule next season.

They will play Utah Tech on Sept. 7 at Allegiant Stadium in the nonconference portion of their home schedule in addition to the Orange. They will also face Boise State, UNR, Fresno State and San Diego State in Mountain West play, but dates have yet to be announced.

UNLV was 9-5 last season in coach Barry Odom’s first year with the program, losing to Kansas 49-36 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

“We look forward to hosting Syracuse, which is a national brand rich in tradition,” Harper said in a statement. “Our 2024 home schedule, which also includes such teams as Boise State and UNR, promises to be very attractive to our fans as we look to continue the tremendous momentum built under (coach) Odom last season.”

