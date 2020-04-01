75°F
UNLV Football

UNLV adjusts football, men’s basketball ticket policies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2020 - 5:34 pm
 

UNLV’s athletic department has adjusted its policies for football and men’s basketball season tickets in the wake of the coronavirus.

Seat selections for football begin in April for returning season-ticket holders with the first payment immediately due. Several payment plans will be offered extending as far as August.

The deadline for men’s basketball season tickets was extended by two months until Aug. 3. Payment plans also are available.

“We recognize that our community is facing some very unique and unusual challenges,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to the time when we can return together to cheer on our Rebels, but with the uncertainty ahead, we have taken a number of significant steps to better able our fans to continue to be a part of the Rebel family.”

To buy tickets or make deposits, visit UNLVtickets.com or call (702) 739-3267.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

