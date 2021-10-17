UNLV allows late TD, loses to Utah State to remain winless

UNLV led Utah State until the final minute of their Saturday game at Allegiant Stadium, only to allow the go-ahead touchdown with 35 seconds to play.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) makes a big catch and run past Utah State Aggies safety Ajani Carter (12) and Utah State Aggies safety Hunter Reynolds (27) in the first half during an NCCA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates a kick return for a touchdown in the first half during an NCCA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins is stacked up by UNLV Rebel defenders in the first half during an NCCA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) hauls in a touchdown catch in the first half during an NCCA college football game against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) breaks off a big run past Utah State Aggies safety Ajani Carter (12) in the first half during an NCCA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo, middle, gives direction to his team during a time out in the first half during an NCCA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) celebrates a big defensive play in the first half during an NCCA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) scrambles past Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu (22) in the first half during an NCCA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) celebrates a first half touchdown run with UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen during an NCCA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Rebels running back Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 221 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.

UNLV (0-6) hasn’t won a game since Nov. 30, 2019.

Utah State improved to 4-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

