UNLV allows late TD, loses to Utah State to remain winless
UNLV led Utah State until the final minute of their game Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, only to allow the go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown to Aggies running back Elelyon Noa with 35 seconds to play en route to a 28-24 loss.
Rebels running back Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 221 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
UNLV (0-6) hasn’t won a game since Nov. 30, 2019.
Utah State improved to 4-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
