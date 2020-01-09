UNLV announces 8 members of football coaching staff

New UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo announced eight members of his staff. He hasn’t hired the offensive and defensive coordinators.

UNLV's new football head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf looks on from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA college football game against the San Diego State Aztecs Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in San Diego. On Thursday, UNLV announced that Langsdorf would be pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo rolled out most of his staff Thursday, a group of assistants with deep regional ties.

No announcement was made on the offensive and defensive coordinators.

Here is the staff to this point:

— Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf served in both capacities at Fresno State last season. He also has extensive pro and college experience that includes three years as the offensive coordinator at Nebraska (2015-17) and nine at Oregon State (2005-13). Langsdorf also was the New York Giants quarterbacks coach in 2014 and the offensive quality control coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2002-04.

— Run game coordinator and offensive line coach Cameron Norcross was Vanderbilt’s offensive line coach the past four seasons. He also knows the Mountain West from his time overseeing the front at Fresno State (2012-15) and UNR (2010-11). He shared those responsibilities with the Wolf Pack from 2003-09. Norcoss was All-Big West Conference at UNR in 1998.

— Running backs coach Scott Baumgartner spent the past seven seasons at conference rival New Mexico, serving as wide receivers coach for five years and overseeing running backs for two. Baumgartner coached UNR quarterbacks in 2004 and wide receivers from 2005-12.

— Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Paopao was the tight ends coach at Washington the past seven seasons.

— Linebackers coach Kenwick Thompson was at Fresno State the past two seasons, serving as run game coordinator in 2019 and linebackers coach the year before that. He also was San Jose State’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and worked at Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference schools.

— Safeties coach Damon Magazu was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma the past two seasons, assisting with the secondary.

— Cornerbacks coach Tre Watson was a defensive grad assistant at Oregon the past two years.

— Strength and conditioning coach Matt Fyle was the associate director of football strength and conditioning at Maryland this past season. He was at Oregon in 2018.

