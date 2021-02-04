UNLV football adds 3 transfers on national signing day

UNLV added three transfers, two from Power Five schools and one from a junior college, to bring its 2020-21 recruiting class total to 22 with three scholarships left.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks at quarterback Max Gilliam (6) after his rushing touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the third quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV added to its 2020-21 football recruiting class with the announcement of three midyear transfers on Wednesday’s national signing day.

The Rebels brought in two transfers from Power Five schools, Indiana wide receiver Jordan Jakes and Oregon running back Jayvaun Wilson, and one junior college transfer, Cerritos College (California) offensive lineman Brandon Logan.

“Our goal was to improve the roster as we saw fit,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “Those three guys fit into what we believe, and they’ll improve our roster.”

UNLV’s class is ranked second in the Mountain West and 68th in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Jakes is a 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound receiver who gives the Rebels the tall threat they lost with the departure of Randal Grimes. They hope Jakes, whose father, Van, played cornerback for six seasons in the NFL, will be a strong complement to Mountain West Freshman of the Year Kyle Williams.

Wilson, at 6-2, 212, will provide depth behind Charles Williams and is a physical runner who can catch the ball. He also knows the UNLV system, having been recruited by Arroyo when he was the offensive coordinator at Oregon.

The Rebels will look to add weight and strength to Logan, who has the frame to handle that at 6-6, 270. Arroyo said some Power Five schools were on Logan late in the recruiting process, putting the Rebels into a recruiting battle they ultimately won.

UNLV signed 19 players during the early signing period. Arroyo has three scholarships left.

“We’re staying aggressive, but we’re in a little bit of a different mode in that we’re being picky and not going to just settle on guys,” he said. “With the COVID year, seniors coming back, the transfer portal and one-year transfer rule, it’s advantageous for us to have a couple (scholarships) in our pocket.”

The Rebels have lost 12 players to the transfer portal, including some starters.

“For lack of a better term, you’ve got free agency this year where guys can just go and come,” Arroyo said. “It’s also common in the year after a new coaching staff comes in to have new expectations and higher demand levels where it doesn’t fit (some players).”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.