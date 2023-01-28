UNLV football announces new premium ticket options for 2023

UNLV will offer VIP West and loge (east) options at Allegiant Stadium for the 2023 season. Some options include a food buffet and alcoholic beverages.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo and players await to be introduced behind smoke before facing the North Texas Mean Green during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV announced the addition of VIP West and loge (east) season tickets for 2023 on Friday, allowing Rebels fans more options to watch games in some of Allegiant Stadium’s premium seats.

VIP West tickets located in Section C134 are available on a one-year basis for $500. Fans can also purchase a $700 add-on option that includes VIP West Field Club access, a food buffet and alcoholic beverages in the Champions Club and a parking pass for every four VIP West season tickets purchased.

Loge (east) season tickets are also available. They include access to the Shift4 Club, which also has a buffet and alcoholic beverages, and the same parking pass per four loge season tickets purchased. Loge season tickets can only be bought in pairs and start at $2,100 with a three-year contract, or $2,250 for a one-year purchase.

One-year options are available on UNLV’s ticketing website. Multiyear plans can be purchased through UNLV Premium Seating at 702-895-2000.

“We’re excited to give our fans even more options,” Mike Ketcham, UNLV deputy athletic director, said in a release. “These new seats will give them a chance to elevate their game-day experience and enjoy all that Allegiant Stadium has to offer.”

