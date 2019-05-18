UNLV football gets commitment from 3-star QB

Three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield committed to UNLV, he announced Saturday on Twitter. Brumfield chose the Rebels over Kansas.

Three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield committed to UNLV, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Brumfield (6 feet 5 inches, 213 pounds) of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, chose the Rebels over Kansas.

He also reportedly was offered scholarships by Utah and UNR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

