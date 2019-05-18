73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

UNLV football gets commitment from 3-star QB

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 9:58 am
 

Three-star quarterback Doug Brumfield committed to UNLV, he announced Saturday on Twitter.

Brumfield (6 feet 5 inches, 213 pounds) of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, chose the Rebels over Kansas.

He also reportedly was offered scholarships by Utah and UNR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV's Justin Polu, center, sits out on a drill rotation and watches teammates at UNLV football ...
UNLV looks to end NFL draft drought — in future
By / RJ

UNLV’s streak of not having a player selected in the NFL draft is likely to extend to 10 years. But the Rebels have several players on their roster who probably will get drafted in the coming years.