UNLV Football

UNLV football players show some smiles on photo day

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 11:38 pm
 

UNLV football players had some fun Wednesday during the team’s photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday night, the Rebels put on their full uniforms when the team practiced at the stadium. They usually practice in the morning at Rebel Park on campus.

The Rebels open the 2019 season at home on Aug. 31 against Southern Utah.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at ...
UNLV holds longest practice of training camp
By / RJ

UNLV had its longest football practice this training camp, going nearly 2½ hours on Monday morning at Rebel Park. They go into full pads Tuesday evening at Sam Boyd Stadium.

UNLV head football coach Tony Sanchez, left, fires up his team during the first day of training ...
UNLV football practice: Day 3
By / RJ

UNLV went into half pads Sunday for the first time this training camp, and coach Tony Sanchez said he liked the effort. He also praised freshman wide receiver Steve Jenkins.

UNLV defensive end/linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) works through drills during the first day of trai ...
UNLV football practice: Day 2
By / RJ

UNLV’s wide receiver position is highly competitive. But the Rebels suffered a loss in the secondary, and end/linebacker Gabe McCoy will miss the opener because of an eligibility issue.