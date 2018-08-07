UNLV football training camp recap: Day 5

UNLV went into full pads Tuesday for the first time this training camp. The Rebels get their first off day on Wednesday.

UNLV defense and offense line up during practice at Rebel Park on the UNLV campus Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Notes from Day 5 of UNLV’s football practice Tuesday at Rebel Park:

— The Rebels went into full pads for the first time. On Wednesday, they will have their first day off of camp.

“(The NCAA) went to 25 practices rather than 29,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “They shortened the amount of days we can do it in, which didn’t make any sense. I’m sure they’ll go back and revisit it. The days off are huge.”

— Senior Jameer Outsey has been working at first-team defensive end, but Sanchez said junior Nick Dehdashtian should share plays even if Outsey winds up becoming the starter.

— Senior wide receiver Kendal Keys was given the day off because of his brother Kenny’s funeral. Kenny Keys, a UNLV safety from 2012 to 2016, committed suicide on July 27. He was 25.

— Sophomore defensive tackle Kolo Uasike missed his third practice in a row as he continues to recover from weight-loss issues.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.