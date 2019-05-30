UNLV-Northwestern game to be televised on Big Ten Network

UNLV’s football game Sept. 14 at Northwestern will be at 12:30 p.m. and televised by the Big Ten Network.

A general view of Northwestern Football Stadium is seen prior to an NCAA college football game between Northern Illinois and Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks with his team during a break in the play in an NCAA college football game against Duke, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Jim Young, File)

UNLV’s football game Sept. 14 at Northwestern will be at 12:30 p.m. and televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Rebels could be facing a ranked Northwestern team. Northwestern went 9-5 last season, appeared in the Big Ten championship game and won the Holiday Bowl.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.