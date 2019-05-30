UNLV-Northwestern game to be televised on Big Ten Network
UNLV’s football game Sept. 14 at Northwestern will be at 12:30 p.m. and televised by the Big Ten Network.
The Rebels could be facing a ranked Northwestern team. Northwestern went 9-5 last season, appeared in the Big Ten championship game and won the Holiday Bowl.
UNLV’s 2019 football schedule
Aug. 31 — Southern Utah
Sept. 7 — Arkansas State
Sept. 14 — at Northwestern, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network.
Sept. 28 — at Wyoming, ESPN networks.
Oct. 5 — Boise State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Oct. 12 — at Vanderbilt
Oct. 19 — at Fresno State, 7 p.m., CBSSN.
Oct. 26 — San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 2 — at Colorado State,
Nov. 16 — Hawaii
Nov. 23 — San Jose State
Nov. 30 — at UNR