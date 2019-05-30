89°F
UNLV Football

UNLV-Northwestern game to be televised on Big Ten Network

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 12:32 pm

UNLV’s football game Sept. 14 at Northwestern will be at 12:30 p.m. and televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Rebels could be facing a ranked Northwestern team. Northwestern went 9-5 last season, appeared in the Big Ten championship game and won the Holiday Bowl.

