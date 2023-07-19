105°F
UNLV Football

UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 11:10 am
 
Offensive linebacker Jordan Eubanks (13) takes down running back Spencer Briggs (21) during the ...
Offensive linebacker Jordan Eubanks (13) takes down running back Spencer Briggs (21) during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football was picked to finish ninth in the 12-team Mountain West preseason poll and received a first-place vote.

UNLV finished with 177 total points in the preseason poll as voted by members of the media. It was one of five schools to receive one of the 37 first-place votes.

No UNLV players were selected to the preseason all-conference offensive or defensive teams.

Boise State was picked to win the conference with 28 first-place votes and 433 total points. Air Force was second with 364 votes, Fresno State was third (351) and San Diego State was fourth (338).

The Rebels enter their first season with new coach Barry Odom after finishing 5-7 last season and firing previous coach Marcus Arroyo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

