UNLV picked to finish in bottom half of MW in football poll

The Mountain West released its football preseason poll as voted by the media at the conference’s media days in Las Vegas.

Offensive linebacker Jordan Eubanks (13) takes down running back Spencer Briggs (21) during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football was picked to finish ninth in the 12-team Mountain West preseason poll and received a first-place vote.

UNLV finished with 177 total points in the preseason poll as voted by members of the media. It was one of five schools to receive one of the 37 first-place votes.

No UNLV players were selected to the preseason all-conference offensive or defensive teams.

Boise State was picked to win the conference with 28 first-place votes and 433 total points. Air Force was second with 364 votes, Fresno State was third (351) and San Diego State was fourth (338).

The Rebels enter their first season with new coach Barry Odom after finishing 5-7 last season and firing previous coach Marcus Arroyo.

