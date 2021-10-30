UNLV puts up feeble fight in quest to take back Fremont Cannon

UNLV lost its 14th consecutive game — the second-longest losing streak in program history — and stunk up Mackay Stadium in bowing down to intrastate rival UNR.

The Nevada team brings the Fremont Cannon onto the field after their win over UNLV in an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV's Brennon Scott (22) is held back by team members after being call for a personal foul against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV's Steve Jenkins (4) returns a kick during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada's Cole Turner (19) and Jacques Badolato-Birdsell (23) celebrate after a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) carries against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV tight end Shaun Grayson reaches for a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Nevada in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada tight end Cole Turner makes a diving catch against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) is tackled by UNLV's Cameron Oliver (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada's Melquan Stovall (1) tries to get away from UNLV's Davone Walden Jr. (37) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) hands the ball off to running back Charles Williams (8) against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada tight end Cole Turner (19) makes the one handed catch for a touchdown over UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada tight end Cole Turner (19) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in front of UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) looks to throw against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) looks to throw against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws against Nevada in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO — The thrashing finally ended Friday night at Mackay Stadium. Meaning the party could finally begin. Fireworks. Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Hordes of UNR fans mingling amid the euphoria.

All the while, in a building nearly 100 yards from the playing surface, UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo tried his best explain the circumstances of the 51-20 loss.

“Obviously disappointing to come in here and play the way that we played,” he said. “We’ve got to play better to beat a team like that.”

Better. And then some.

The Rebels (0-8, 0-4 Mountain West) lost their 14th consecutive game, falling to rival UNR without much of a a fight. They haven’t won a game since Nov. 30, 2019, when they beat the Wolf Pack, who retained college football’s heaviest rivalry trophy, the Fremont Cannon.

The losing streak is the second longest in program history. Only Arizona has lost more consecutive games (19) among Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Arroyo and the Rebels have charted their growth throughout the course of a season that includes five one-score losses, yielding some semblance of optimism.

But it was tough to see growth against UNR (6-2, 3-1). Perhaps the film could provide some positivity.

There wasn’t much to draw from amid a 34-0 deficit, two pick-sixes and a disastrous defensive effort that culminated with 417 passing yards and four touchdowns for Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong, who looked every bit like the NFL prospect he’s touted to be.

“Our guys are fighting,” Arroyo said. “But we’ve got to play with more consistency to beat a team like that. … We’ve got to find a way to get it done. That’s the only way you can beat a team like that.”

A play here. A play there. And maybe the Rebels would have beaten Utah State or San Jose State in the comfortable confines of Allegiant Stadium.

But they were punchless and overmatched against UNR, beginning on the opening drive. Tentative tackling allowing the Wolf Pack to cover 73 yards in five plays en route to Strong’s first touchdown pass to tight end Cole Turner.

The Rebels responded with a three-and-out and averaged 2.3 yards per play en route to a 20-0 halftime deficit. Freshman quarterback Cameron Friel made his fourth consecutive start, but couldn’t find the rhythm he had last week against San Jose State.

The first half concluded with an interception by UNR defensive back JoJuan Claiborne, a Bishop Gorman product. The second half began with Friel’s first pick-six that Tyson Williams returned 49 yards for a score.

Friel finished 26 of 40 for 273 yards, with second-half scores to Kyle Williams and Steve Jenkins, who caught 12 passes for 133 yards. Senior running back Charles Williams was limited to 17 carries for 30 yards and a late scoring run, rendered ineffective by a game plan seemingly designed to slow him.

Strong had receivers roaming free through UNLV’s secondary and found them with ease.

“Hats off to him, but we’ve got a couple things we need to clean up,” Rebels linebacker Jacoby Windmon said. “Get back to the drawing board and focus on us.”

The season continues Nov. 6 with a trip to New Mexico to face a Lobos team that snapped a five-game losing streak last week by beating Wyoming. Jenkins said the Rebels can move forward by “going to practice, going to film” and “starting off trying to win that day.”

But UNR won Friday.

“We can all do a better job of getting ourselves in rhythm,” Arroyo said. “The run game. The pass game. Up front. And making sure we’re ready to come out and swing. Slow start. That hadn’t happened to us very often. … We’ve got to really look at what caused that.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.