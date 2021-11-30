UNLV QB named top Mountain West freshman

For the second consecutive season, UNLV produced the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Year. Wide receiver Kyle Williams was the 2020 winner.

True freshman quarterback Cameron Friel received the honor Tuesday, making the Rebels the first program to sport consecutive winners in conference history. Friel set a program record for completion percentage in a season by a freshman, completing 62.4 percent of his throws.

He played nine games and threw for 1,608 yards, six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Sophomore wide receiver Kyle Williams earned the honor in 2o20.

“During the recruiting process, we promise our players that if they follow our program and strategy, we will develop them on and off the field,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said in a statement. “For the second year in a row we have delivered, producing another conference freshman of the year.”

Additionally, senior running back Charles Williams was named to the all-conference first team for the second time in his career. He led the Mountain West with 15 rushing touchdowns and capped his career with 1,261 rushing yards — establishing a program record for career rushing yards with 4,201.

Williams was also an all-conference honoree in 2019 after rushing for 1,257 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

Junior inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon was selected to the All-Mountain West second team. He posted 119 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

He announced Sunday that he’d be entering the transfer portal.

Senior kicker Daniel Gutierrez and senior linebacker Austin Ajiake were honorable mentions. Guttierez made all 25 of his extra points and 16 of 18 field goals. Ajiake was second on the team with 74 tackles.

