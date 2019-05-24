UNLV signs JC wide receiver Jacob Gasser

UNLV signed wide receiver Jacob Gasser, a transfer from Cerritos College in Norwalk, California. The Rebels have one scholarship left to offer.

UNLV football helmet and ball (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)

UNLV signed junior college wide receiver Jacob Gasser on Friday.

Gasser (6 feet, 180 pounds) caught 65 passes for 1,129 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons at Cerritos College in Norwalk, California. He also was a sprinter on the track team.

“Jacob Gasser is an extremely fast athlete – he ran a 10.6 100-meters – who has outstanding ball skills,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said in a statement. “He brings with him a lot of game experience after being very productive at the JUCO level and will compete for time immediately.”

UNLV has signed two wide receivers in the past two days. The Rebels also inked Southern California transfer Randal Grimes (6-4, 205), who graduated from Desert Pines High School.

