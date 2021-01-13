UNLV unveils future football opponents

UNLV announced it will face Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home series beginning in 2021 and open the 2022 season against Idaho State.

A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV announced Wednesday it will play Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home football series and open the 2022 season at home against Idaho State.

The Rebels and Roadrunners, a Conference USA team that was 7-5 last season, will meet Oct. 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and Sept. 18, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium. These will be the first two meetings between the schools.

UNLV’s game against Idaho State will be played Sept. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels have a 6-2 record against the Bengals, a member of the FCS and Big Sky Conference.

The Rebels will open their 2021 season against Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV will also host Iowa State on Sept. 18.

