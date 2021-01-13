64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

UNLV unveils future football opponents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 2:21 pm
 
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV announced Wednesday it will play Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home football series and open the 2022 season at home against Idaho State.

The Rebels and Roadrunners, a Conference USA team that was 7-5 last season, will meet Oct. 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, and Sept. 18, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium. These will be the first two meetings between the schools.

UNLV’s game against Idaho State will be played Sept. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels have a 6-2 record against the Bengals, a member of the FCS and Big Sky Conference.

The Rebels will open their 2021 season against Eastern Washington on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV will also host Iowa State on Sept. 18.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
2
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
3
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
4
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
5
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo yells to his players before the first half of their NCAA f ...
UNLV sees growth despite winless football season
By / RJ

UNLV finished 0-6, but athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she saw growth in the program’s culture under coach Marcus Arroyo, who faced numerous challenges in his first year.