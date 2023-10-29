UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid turnovers, dropped TD

UNLV led Fresno State at halftime, but a difficult third quarter that included three turnovers resulted in coach Barry Odom’s first Mountain West loss.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava rolls out looking for an open receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs for yardage during an NCAA college football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

The win — or at least overtime — was just eight yards away.

Despite a turnover-filled third quarter that saw UNLV’s 10-point halftime lead against Fresno State evaporate into thin air. Despite being stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ 2-yard line one drive before. Despite losing junior safety Johnathan Baldwin, one of the Rebels’ defensive leaders.

Despite all of that, UNLV had a chance.

Senior wide receiver Senika McKie dropped a wide-open touchdown in the end zone with seven seconds left, redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava threw an interception on the next play, and Fresno State hung on for a 31-24 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, California.

UNLV (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had its five-game winning streak snapped. Coach Barry Odom suffered his first conference loss, and Maiava took his first defeat as a starter.

“We battled just enough to go have an opportunity to win it, and we came up short,” Odom told reporters. “It’s frustrating, obviously. Our team’s got to continue to learn from what we didn’t do well.

“Nobody feels sorry for us. We’ve got to get back to work.”

Fresno State (7-1, 3-1), the reigning Mountain West champion, sits in a three-way tie for second in the conference with UNLV and Boise State behind Air Force (8-0, 5-0).

Maiava completed 21 of 35 passes for 268 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rebels. The former Liberty quarterback has already racked up three multi-touchdown games this season.

Junior wide receiver Ricky White led all receivers with seven catches for 152 yards and hauled in two touchdowns, including the 15-yard strike early in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to seven. Senior running back Vincent Davis had 12 carries for 68 yards, and freshman Jai’Den Thomas registered the team’s only rushing touchdown.

Junior cornerback Cameron Oliver led all UNLV players with 12 tackles, including the Rebels’ only sack, and had one of the team’s two interceptions of Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene. Fifth-year safety Jaxen Turner had UNLV’s other pick.

Baldwin departed after suffering an apparent lower leg injury in the first half during a UNLV kickoff.

The Rebels had more first downs (22) than the Bulldogs (15). UNLV also outgained Fresno State 424-312, and converted two of its three fourth-down attempts. However, the 4-0 turnover margin was simply too much to overcome.

UNLV took a deserved lead in the first half. Keene and the Bulldogs drew first blood on a 31-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Tim Grear Jr., but the Rebels and Maiava answered with 17 unanswered points.

Maiava connected with White for a 41-yard touchdown strike to tie the game, then guided UNLV into the lead as the short field created by Turner’s one-handed interception led to a 30-yard Jose Pizano field goal.

UNLV extended its lead again before the half when Thomas rushed in from four yards out, set up by a 22-yard catch by McKie.

A parade of errors erased UNLV’s lead almost immediately after halftime. Junior Jacob De Jesus muffed a punt after the Bulldogs went three-and-out to begin the third quarter. The Rebels then proceeded to turn the ball over on two of their next three drives, as Thomas fumbled and Maiava was intercepted.

UNLV was outscored 24-0 in the third quarter.

The Rebels weren’t done, though. Maiava’s 15-yard touchdown to White with 12:22 remaining made it a one-score game, and the Rebels drove down to the Bulldogs 2-yard line on their next possession, though Maiava’s pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-goal.

The Rebels’ defense then made a big stand to set up Maiava’s final drive.

UNLV had a chance to score when McKie found himself all alone in the flat, but the ball went through his hands, bounced off his facemask, then landed behind him as he desperately tried to catch the ricochet. Maiava’s next pass was intercepted.

“Obviously, (McKie) feels awful,” Odom said. “That play didn’t decide the game.”

