UNLV Football

UNLV’s bowl hopes officially dead after Buffalo comeback victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 1:51 pm
 
UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) runs the ball against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the se ...
UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) runs the ball against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s dreams of a bowl bid officially ended Friday, as Buffalo stormed back to beat Akron 23-22 to reach six wins and automatic eligibility.

The Rebels (5-7) had a chance to make a bowl game despite having only five wins due to their academic progress rate, but the Bulls’ win eliminates UNLV’s final path to the postseason.

UNLV hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

UNLV athletic director Erick Harper discusses the dismissal of football coach Marcus Arroyo on ...
Gordon: Next UNLV coach must win and win quickly
By / RJ

Any chase for a Mountain West championship begins with athletic director Erick Harper, who boldly set the expectations for Arroyo’s successor. He must win and win quickly.