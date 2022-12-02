UNLV’s bowl hopes officially dead after Buffalo comeback victory
The Rebels’ dreams of the program’s first bowl game since 2013 officially ended Friday after Buffalo stormed back to beat Akron and become bowl-eligible.
UNLV’s dreams of a bowl bid officially ended Friday, as Buffalo stormed back to beat Akron 23-22 to reach six wins and automatic eligibility.
The Rebels (5-7) had a chance to make a bowl game despite having only five wins due to their academic progress rate, but the Bulls’ win eliminates UNLV’s final path to the postseason.
UNLV hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2013.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
