UNLV’s bowl hopes officially dead after Buffalo comeback victory

The Rebels’ dreams of the program’s first bowl game since 2013 officially ended Friday after Buffalo stormed back to beat Akron and become bowl-eligible.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) runs the ball against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s dreams of a bowl bid officially ended Friday, as Buffalo stormed back to beat Akron 23-22 to reach six wins and automatic eligibility.

The Rebels (5-7) had a chance to make a bowl game despite having only five wins due to their academic progress rate, but the Bulls’ win eliminates UNLV’s final path to the postseason.

UNLV hasn’t appeared in a bowl game since 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

