Watch UNLV football coach Barry Odom ride a live bull — VIDEO

UNLV’s Barry Odom found a unique way to celebrate his team opening spring practice Saturday. Odom rode a live bull at a “Horns Helmets” event at the South Point late that evening.

Odom rode a live bull at a “Horns & Helmets” event at the South Point late that evening.

Incredibly cool of @Coach_Odom to put himself out there for a #unlvfb fundraising bull ride @southpointlv pic.twitter.com/Q03ivm6FMN — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) March 3, 2024

He stayed on the bull “Widowmaker” for about two seconds before being bucked to the ground.

“He was in control from the start,” Odom said. “I tried to catch up. Just couldn’t get there.”

The event was part of the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour at the casino’s equestrian center, featuring 24 elite bull riders. Odom rode his bull at intermission.

“Is it a bad decision? Probably,” Odom said after practice Saturday. “I understand that I’m stepping into an environment set up for ridicule and embarrassment, and I’m probably going to get my butt kicked. At best, it will last eight seconds.

“I’m not bailing. I’m going to try and ride the thing. I know there are going to be lots of eyes that see this, so I don’t want to embarrass my family or program.”

The 2023 Mountain West Coach of the Year also expected his players to keep a close watch at any film of the ride that might find its way back to campus.

“I’m going to walk in (Sunday), and they’ll all be looking at me,” Odom said. “They’ll be a lot of critiquing going on. But our program is in position to get some publicity for it. I’m going to hop on the thing, and they’re going to open the chute, and I’m going to hang on tight.”

