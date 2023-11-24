What does UNLV need to do to reach Mountain West title game?

The Rebels take on the Spartans at noon Saturday for a clash which will help determine which teams earn a place in the Mountain West Championship Game.

UNLV players celebrate defensive back Kris Williams (17) after a play during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV players celebrate defensive back Kris Williams (17) after a pay during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Zyell Griffin (3) fights against Air Force defensive back Jamari Bellamy (3) to make his way into the end zone during a game at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV running back Vincent Davis Jr. (5) runs down the field with the ball during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV’s situation entering Saturday is simple.

Win, and the Rebels make their first Mountain West Championship Game ever. They would even get to host it at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 2. Lose, and even though they would be in a strong position, their destiny would no longer be in their hands.

“Lot of things out there for us to go achieve,” coach Barry Odom said.

UNLV plays its regular-season finale at noon Saturday when it hosts San Jose State at Allegiant Stadium. The Rebels, winners of three straight, can clinch the top seed and the right to host the conference championship game with a victory. It won’t be easy. The Spartans are still in contention for the title game and can boost their resume with a win against conference-leading UNLV.

The Rebels (9-2, 6-1 Mountain West) prefer to finish their historic regular season on the right foot. Odom’s team can become the second in program history to reach at least 10 wins, and the first since Randall Cunningham’s 1984 squad went 11-2.

“Exactly where we want to be going into this week,” Odom said.

UNLV will likely make the championship game even if it loses to San Jose State. The Rebels have a significant lead in the composite computer rankings tiebreaker entering the final week of the season. A loss to the Spartans would hurt. Just probably not enough to move the Rebels out of the top two spots.

UNLV a difficult task ahead of it. San Jose State has won five consecutive games entering Saturday after an abysmal 1-5 start to its campaign.

The Spartans’ most recent result was a 24-13 victory against San Diego State, which secured their bowl eligibility. It was San Jose State’s smallest margin of victory during its recent winning streak. The Spartans (6-5, 5-2) are beating opponents by an average of 23.8 points during their past five games.

Senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is a major part of San Jose State’s recent success. The 2023 Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year has thrown for 2,309 yards and completed 61.4 percent of his passes. The former Hawaii quarterback has also thrown 17 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

Cordeiro was effective against San Diego State. He went 15-for-20 for 174 yards with one touchdown, though he also tossed an interception.

“He makes their offense go,” UNLV sophomore linebacker Marsel McDuffie said. “He’s dual threat, throws it well, runs it well. We’re going to have to have good eyes on him at all times.”

Odom admitted the Spartans are playing their best football as the season comes to a close, but added the Rebels still have room to grow. Odom also mentioned protecting UNLV’s home-field advantage, as the Rebels haven’t lost at Allegiant Stadium this season.

“We still have not played our best ball — offense, defense and kicking,” he said. “That’s the mission. That’s the focus on trying to be the best we can be in all of our habits and the preparation.

“If we continue to do it the right way, then we’ll play a very sound football game in all three phases. And that’s what it will take.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.