37°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

UNLV men, women win home swim meet

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2019 - 9:50 pm
 

The UNLV swimming and diving team won the men’s and women’s divisions at the UNLV Invitational on Tuesday at Buchanan Natatorium.

The men scored 1,380 points to beat out California Baptist (1,047) in the three-day meet. The women recorded 1,281 points to best Cal Baptist’s 1,054. Pacific, Fresno Pacific and Linfield also participated.

Panos Bolanos (200-yard backstroke), Kate Afanasyeva (100 individual medley) and Camryn Wheals (100 freestyle) each won individual events and participated on a winning relay for the Rebels.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV Rebels guard Jonah Antonio (10) reaches to block the shot of Kansas State Wildcats forward ...
Jonah Antonio back on floor for UNLV
By / RJ

UNLV guard Jonah Antonio said he will play Wednesday against Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center. He has missed the past six games with an injured left thumb.

Latecia Smith (UNLV)
UNLV women’s basketball falls to Grand Canyon
RJ

The Antelopes scored the final six points to earn a 53-51 victory over the Lady Rebels at Cox Pavilion. UNLV is now 3-7 on the year.

(Getty Images)
UNLV roundup: Short-handed Lady Rebels no match for USC
RJ

Alyson Miura had 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers for Southern California in its 75-54 win over UNLV in a nonconference women’s basketball game Saturday in Los Angeles.