UNLV men, women win home swim meet

The Rebels swept the UNLV Invitational titles over second-place California Baptist in the three-day meet at Buchanan Natatorium.

(UNLV)

The UNLV swimming and diving team won the men’s and women’s divisions at the UNLV Invitational on Tuesday at Buchanan Natatorium.

The men scored 1,380 points to beat out California Baptist (1,047) in the three-day meet. The women recorded 1,281 points to best Cal Baptist’s 1,054. Pacific, Fresno Pacific and Linfield also participated.

Panos Bolanos (200-yard backstroke), Kate Afanasyeva (100 individual medley) and Camryn Wheals (100 freestyle) each won individual events and participated on a winning relay for the Rebels.