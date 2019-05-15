UNLV men’s golf in fourth at NCAA regional after 2 days

Junior Justin Kim shot a 4-under 68 in the second round at TPC Myrtle Beach to put the Rebels in position to advance to the NCAA championships.

Justin Kim, shown in a 2017 file photo, shot a 4-under 68 to help the UNLV men’s golf team move into fourth place after two rounds of the NCAA regional at TPC Myrtle Beach. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Junior Justin Kim fired a 4-under 68 to help the UNLV men’s golf team move up to fourth after the second round of the NCAA regional at TPC Myrtle Beach.

The Rebels shot 4-under 284 as a team in the second round and sit at 4-under 572, seven shots behind leader Ohio State.

UNLV is five shots ahead of the teams in sixth place. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The final round is Wednesday.

Kim moved into a tie for 10th individually at 3-under 141. UNLV senior Harry Hall shot a second straight 1-under 71 and is tied for 13th at 2-under 142.

Illinois’ Michael Feagles and Oregon’s Edwin Yi share the individual lead at 8-under 136.