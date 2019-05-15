70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV

UNLV men’s golf in fourth at NCAA regional after 2 days

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 9:33 pm
 

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Junior Justin Kim fired a 4-under 68 to help the UNLV men’s golf team move up to fourth after the second round of the NCAA regional at TPC Myrtle Beach.

The Rebels shot 4-under 284 as a team in the second round and sit at 4-under 572, seven shots behind leader Ohio State.

UNLV is five shots ahead of the teams in sixth place. The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships May 24-29 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The final round is Wednesday.

Kim moved into a tie for 10th individually at 3-under 141. UNLV senior Harry Hall shot a second straight 1-under 71 and is tied for 13th at 2-under 142.

Illinois’ Michael Feagles and Oregon’s Edwin Yi share the individual lead at 8-under 136.

THE LATEST
View of the Pauley Pavilion, home court of UCLA in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kyusung G ...
UNLV, UCLA to play home-and-home series
By / RJ

UNLV will play UCLA in a basketball home-and-home series the next two years, with next season’s game at Los Angeles. The teams play in the Thomas & Mack Center in 2020-21.