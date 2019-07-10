Vegas Rollers to become Las Vegas’s first professional tennis team

The World TeamTennis league (WTT) have added the Rollers coached by UNLV alum and includes a hometown hero

Soh Kuyama, left, chats with Tim Blenkiron, owner of No Quit Tennis Academy, at Lorenzi Park Tennis court Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Vegas Rollers will attempt to serve an ace to the Valley this summer.

Vegas Rollers, an expansion team, will become the city’s first professional tennis team when they play their first match Sunday at Orlando, joining the mixed-gender World TeamTennis league.

The WTT, which was created in 1973, grew to eight teams when the Rollers and Orlando were added earlier this year. The Rollers play home matches at the Orleans Arena starting July 20, while the season lasts until Aug. 3.

The Rollers are coached by UNLV tennis alum and 1997 NCAA national champion Tim Blenkiron.

“Vegas has become quite a professional sports town and we can’t wait to add tennis into the mix,” Blenkiron said. “Fans can expect the unexpected, not only from our all-star athletes, but the quality of entertainment and production that will go into each match.

”We are looking to follow the Knights by making this city proud with some opening season wins.”

Their roster includes Asia Muhammad, a Las Vegan; Bob and Mike Bryan, who are the No. 1 doubles team in history; and top-ranked American Sam Querrey. The rest of the talent showcases Reilly Opelka, Matt Reid, Harriet Dart, Monica Puig and Henderson resident Evan Song.

The Rollers are set to play 14 matches; half at the Orleans Arena and five have been chosen as themed nights. The first home match is against defending WTT champion Springfield Lasers at 5 p.m. and the next day the Rollers will be televised nationally on CBS (KLAS-8) against the Philadelphia Freedoms.

Additionally, the 2019 WTT playoffs will be played at the Orleans with the semifinals Aug. 2 and the finals Aug. 3.

The WTT has seen the world’s best players compete, such as local hero Andre Agassi. Pop music icon, Redfoo, best-known for “Party Rock Anthem,” will serve as an assistant coach and lead cheerleader for the Vegas Rollers. Tickets range from $19.50 to $89.00. For information go to VegasRollersTennis.com

More Lights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/lights and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Jonathan Eskin can be reached at jeskin@reviewjournal.com