WrestleMania week in Las Vegas to feature several wrestling events, fan fest

WWE fans will have a full week of action when WrestleMania rumbles into town in April.

In likely final Montreal start, Fleury has 1st shutout of season in Wild’s 4-0 win

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes poses with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Rhodes was in Las Vegas to promote ticket sales for Wrestlemania 41, slated to take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

WWE fans will have a full week of action when WrestleMania rumbles into town in April.

Fans can kick start the week with WWE World taking place April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The week-long fan fest will feature opportunities to see WWE stars on stage and for photograph and autograph signings, experience interactive exhibits and score merchandise. Tickets for WWE World are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The wrestling action will begin on April 18, with Friday Night SmackDown being held at T-Mobile Arena.

Another event, NTX Stand & Deliver, will be held April 19 at T-Mobile Arena.

The main event will then take place with WrestleMania 41 taking over Allegiant Stadium for two days, on April 19 and 20. WWE’s marquee event will stage several highly anticipated matches, including the final time fan-favorite John Cena will take to the ring.

Tickets to WrestleMania are still available on Ticketmaster, with single day tickets starting at $340 and two-day combo tickets beginning at $1,000, before taxes and fees.

Then, capping off the week, will be Monday Night Raw, also being hosted at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans can purchase a three-day combo ticket for the trio of events taking place at T-Mobile Arena during a presale starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12. The general ticket sale for the three-day ticket will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, via AXS. Single event ticket information will be released at a later date.

During the week WWE and its super stars will also be out in the community doing outreach and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be hosted in Sin City.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.