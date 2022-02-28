WWE set for ticket launch for Allegiant Stadium show

The organization will return to Las Vegas after hosting its annual SummerSlam show at Allegiant Stadium in August.

Tickets for the WWE’s next major stadium show in Las Vegas will go on sale Thursday, March 17.

The “Money in the Bank” pay-per-view is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium on July 2, the first time the event will be held at an NFL venue.

Fans can get access to premium tickets and meet-and-greets in advance of the date.

The event will be going head-to-head with a major UFC pay-per-view across the street at T-Mobile Arena, where UFC 276 is set to take place.

The WWE event is expected to begin at 5 p.m. and conclude well in advance of the UFC’s main event.

This marks the WWE’s return to Las Vegas after hosting its annual SummerSlam show at Allegiant Stadium in August.

An announced crowd of 51,326 attended the event.

