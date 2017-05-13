1 dead in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

Two vehicles involved in rollover crash near State Route 159 and State Route 160. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

One person died after a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of state routes 160 and 159 in the southwest valley Saturday morning

At about 9 a.m. two vehicles crashed and rolled over at the intersection south of Blue Diamond, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Twitter page.

The Highway Patrol advises the public to use caution while in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

