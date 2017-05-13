ad-fullscreen
1 dead in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2017 - 1:13 pm
 

One person died after a two-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of state routes 160 and 159 in the southwest valley Saturday morning

At about 9 a.m. two vehicles crashed and rolled over at the intersection south of Blue Diamond, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Twitter page.

The Highway Patrol advises the public to use caution while in the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

