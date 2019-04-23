1 hurt in auto-pedestrian crash in central Las Vegas

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was critically injured following a crash in the central valley Tuesday morning.

About 9:30 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to 2989 Paradise Road, near Elvis Presley Boulevard, for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The road is closed in both directions.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.