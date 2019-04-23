1 injured in semitrailer crash on 1-15, closed on-ramp now open

A crash involving a Western Elite dump truck carrying trash occurred just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road, according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site. The cleanup may take up to 4 hours, officials said. (NDOT)

At least one person was injured Tuesday morning after a semitrailer overturned, spilling at least 30 gallons of diesel fuel on the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road.

The crash involving a Western Elite dump truck carrying trash occurred just after 7 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

H20 Environmental Inc. responded to the scene to clean up the spill, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said. The ramp has since reopened, the Highway Patrol posted about 11:50 a.m. on social media.