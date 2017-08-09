2.5-mile stretch of southbound I-11 opens Tuesday

The first segment of southbound Interstate 11 will open at 5 a.m. Tuesday, running more than two miles between the Railroad Pass Casino and U.S. Highway 95, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

A new 600-foot-long flyover bridge that connects I-11 with the overlapping U.S. Highways 93 and 95 adjacent to Railroad Pass hotel-casino in Henderson, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Drivers will be able to use the new segment at the end of the month. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Drivers headed south on U.S. Highway 93 will be directed onto southbound I-11’s concrete lanes near the casino in Henderson, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

From there, vehicles will get to use a new 600-foot-long flyover bridge that connects I-11 with the overlapping U.S. Highways 93 and 95.

Motorists headed to the Railroad Pass Casino will have to pass their destination, and turn around about a mile away at the interchange where the U.S. 93 and U.S. 95 split, Illia said.

Drivers headed north on U.S. 93 won’t get to use I-11, but traffic lanes will be slightly shifted so that crews can complete the freeway.

Opening up the small segment marks a step toward completing the first leg of an international trade route that is expected to eventually ease cross-border trade from the Mexico border to Canada by running through Arizona, Nevada and Idaho.

Construction of a 15-mile stretch of I-11 started in April 2015, with work split between the NDOT and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

When completed, the four-lane highway is expected to reduce travel time up to 30 minutes between Henderson’s southern border and the O’Callaghan-Tillman Bridge downstream from Hoover Dam, all while looping past Boulder City.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.