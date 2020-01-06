215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas to close overnight this week

The closure will be between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

An aerial view of the Bruce Woodbury Beltway East transition overpass to the 95 South as seen on Monday, August 13, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of the 215 Beltway will be closed overnight midweek in northwest Las Vegas.

The closure will be between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Construction is part of the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.

