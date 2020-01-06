215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas to close overnight this week
The closure will be between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.
Part of the 215 Beltway will be closed overnight midweek in northwest Las Vegas.
The closure will be between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive in both directions from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Construction is part of the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project, according to a Nevada Department of Transportation release.
The entire project is scheduled to be completed in late summer.
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.