4 injured in crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Four people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Searchlight.

The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on northbound U.S. 95 south of mile marker 20, according to Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol. The driver of a GMC Acadia hit the rear of a Hyundai Elantra carrying two people.

The driver and passenger of the Acadia, along with the passenger in the Elantra, were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. The driver of the Elantra was taken to UMC via MercyAir.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, Smaka said. Traffic in the area was reduced to one lane before the scene was cleared around 12:20 p.m.

