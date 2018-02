One of the major connectors through the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas will close for overnight work Monday as crews restripe traffic lanes, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ramp linking northbound Interstate 15 to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will close from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

