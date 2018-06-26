Connector ramp at Spaghetti Bowl to close for overnight work

A heavily used connector ramp at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will be closed for overnight work Thursday as crews install signs in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

A connector ramp linking southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 in the Spaghetti Bowl is scheduled to close from overnight Thursday as part of work for Project Neon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The ramp linking southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 is scheduled to close from 11:59 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The closure and sign installation are part of the larger Project Neon, the $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl.

