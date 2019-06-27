Driver flees 4-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo
A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South — early Thursday.
A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South — early Thursday.
Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m., Lt. Christopher Gorrell of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.
One of the drivers fled on foot, and a small pickup came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes of the Boulevard.
Several minor injuries were reported and one motorist was transported to an area hospital, Gorrell said.
As of 5:15 a.m., it was unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for several hours, Gorrell said.
This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.