Driver flees 4-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo

A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South — early Thursday.

Police investigate a four-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo Road on Thursday, June 27, 2019. One driver fled the scene and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. (Jason Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m., Lt. Christopher Gorrell of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.

One of the drivers fled on foot, and a small pickup came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes of the Boulevard.

Several minor injuries were reported and one motorist was transported to an area hospital, Gorrell said.

As of 5:15 a.m., it was unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area for several hours, Gorrell said.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.