103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Highway patrol investigating fatal crash near Bunkerville

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2019 - 10:42 am
 

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning near Bunkerville.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 108, near Bunkerville, according to Highway Patrol.

At least one person was killed in the crash, which involved an SUV and a box truck. Highway Patrol reported that the southbound right lane was closed while troopers investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Two people were killed after a semitractor-trailer crashed head-on into a bus Saturday, Aug. 24 ...
5 still in serious condition in mine bus crash that killed 2
The Associated Press

Five mine workers remain in serious condition with injuries they suffered in a weekend crash that killed two and injured 20 others when a truck collided with a bus carrying employees to a gold mine in northeast Nevada.