I-15 lanes south of Spaghetti Bowl reopen after accident

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2017 - 9:42 am
 
Updated June 7, 2017 - 11:05 am

An accident on northbound Interstate 15 just south of the Spaghetti Bowl on Wednesday has been cleared and lanes have reopened.

About 8:30 a.m. an air compressor detached from the truck that was hauling it on I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, according to Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The air compressor rolled over, but no injuries were reported. The right three lanes of I-15 were blocked for several hours while Highway Patrol cleared the roadway.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
