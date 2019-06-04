I-15 reopened northeast of Las Vegas after semitrailer crash

The accident near Apex closed southbound lanes of the freeway for several hours Tuesday morning until the wreck could be cleared.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Apex northeast of Las Vegas were reopened Tuesday morning after an hourslong closure caused by an overturned semitrailer.

The semitrailer flipped onto its side shortly before 6 a.m., blocking the southbound lanes of I-15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

All lanes were reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

No information on the driver’s condition was immediately available.