I-15 reopened northeast of Las Vegas after semitrailer crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2019 - 6:38 am
 

Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 near Apex northeast of Las Vegas were reopened Tuesday morning after an hourslong closure caused by an overturned semitrailer.

(RTC Cameras)
The semitrailer flipped onto its side shortly before 6 a.m., blocking the southbound lanes of I-15, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

All lanes were reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

No information on the driver’s condition was immediately available.

