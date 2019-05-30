90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

I-15 reopens northeast of Las Vegas after crash, fuel spill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 7:38 am
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 12:41 pm

Travel lanes reopened following a three-vehicle crash that spilled fuel on Interstate 15 near Moapa Valley on Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving two vehicles and a semitrailer on northbound I-15 near mile marker 83, the patrol said on Twitter.

The accident closed northbound lanes until the Nevada Department of Transportation cleaned up the fuel spill, but were reopened about 11:30 a.m., Highway Patrol said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST