I-15 reopens northeast of Las Vegas after crash, fuel spill

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travel lanes reopened following a three-vehicle crash that spilled fuel on Interstate 15 near Moapa Valley on Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash involving two vehicles and a semitrailer on northbound I-15 near mile marker 83, the patrol said on Twitter.

The accident closed northbound lanes until the Nevada Department of Transportation cleaned up the fuel spill, but were reopened about 11:30 a.m., Highway Patrol said.