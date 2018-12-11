I-15 segment shut to traffic in downtown Las Vegas this weekend

The latest full closure of Interstate 15 near downtown will snarl traffic this weekend. I-15 south between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Dec. 17.

A stretch of Interstate 15 southbound as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, from the under-construction high occupancy vehicles flyover ramp. (Mick Akers/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The latest full closure of Interstate 15 near downtown is slated to snarl traffic this weekend.

I-15 south between the Spaghetti Bowl interchange and Charleston Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Dec. 17, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Along with the stretch of I-15 shut to traffic, the following freeway ramps will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Dec. 17:

— U.S. Highway 95 northbound to I-15 southbound;

— D Street on-ramp to I-15 southbound;

— U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp to Martin Luther king Boulevard;

— I-15 northbound off-ramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard.

All I-15 southbound traffic will be detoured to U.S. 95 northbound onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, re-entering I-15 southbound from the new Pinto Lane slip on-ramp.

The temporary closure is needed for finishing work on the high occupancy vehicle flyover structure as part of Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

The closure will be the last of the I-15 occurrences associated with the project until the summer, when asphalt overlay is placed along the entire project’s scope, NDOT said.

Project Neon is 90 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion this summer.

