I-15 southbound congested near Primm Sunday afternoon

Drivers heading toward California on Interstate 15 should expect heavy traffic and a 13-mile backup Sunday afternoon.

Nevada Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed heavy southbound traffic on the highway north of Primm at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Cars were backed up for about 13 miles between Jean and the state line near Primm, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission. Drivers should prepare for “long delays,” it said.

#FASTALERT 31-Mar-19 1:20 pm,

Travel Alert: on I-15 Southbound, Jean to NV/California State line,

13 mile backup, prepare for long delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 31, 2019

