Icy roads in California close southbound I-15 at Nevada stateline

Expect delays if you’re traveling to Southern California today.

Southbound Interstate 15 is closed at the Nevada/California stateline in Primm due to icy road conditions in California, according to a tweet from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said to expect delays and drivers should seek alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol said about 6:30 a.m. they have units at Yates Well Road and there is no expected time when roads might reopen.

The National Weather Service is reporting ice and snow on the roads near Mountain Pass resulting in heavy traffic and numerous accidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

