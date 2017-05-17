ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Traffic

Lake Mead Boulevard onramps at I-15 to close early Friday

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2017 - 3:59 pm
 

A pair of freeway onramps in North Las Vegas will be closed for two hours early Friday as crews remove graffiti, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound and westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The outside lane of southbound I-15 will also close at that time.

The closures are needed to give crews enough room to remove graffiti from a railroad bridge just south of the Lake Mead Boulevard interchange, Illia said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like