Lake Mead Boulevard onramps at I-15 to close early Friday

(Thinkstock)

A pair of freeway onramps in North Las Vegas will be closed for two hours early Friday as crews remove graffiti, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The eastbound and westbound Lake Mead Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 will be closed from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The outside lane of southbound I-15 will also close at that time.

The closures are needed to give crews enough room to remove graffiti from a railroad bridge just south of the Lake Mead Boulevard interchange, Illia said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.