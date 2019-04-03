Las Vegas motorists face lane reductions on US 95

U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between Martin Luther King and Valley View boulevards. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pair of road closures are slated to impact vehicle traffic over the next two weeks near downtown Las Vegas.

U.S. Highway 95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between Martin Luther King and Valley View boulevards, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The U.S. 95 northbound offramp to Rancho Drive and Rancho onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will also be shut to traffic during the weekend closure.

The temporary closures along the 2-mile stretch of roadway are needed for milling and repaving work as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue.

Additionally, the right travel lane along Martin Luther King Boulevard southbound between Bonanza Road and Mineral Avenue will shut to traffic Tuesday and will remain closed until April 13.

The temporary closure is needed for reconstructing the outside southbound travel lane as well as tying into the new U.S. 95 southbound offramp to Martin Luther King.

Project Neon is 95 percent complete and set for completion in May.

