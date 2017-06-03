Las Vegas police investigating 6-car crash involving tour bus

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a six-vehicle crash near Charleston Boulevard and Buffalo Drive. Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A six-vehicle traffic crash occurred near the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Charleston Boulevard after a sedan ran a red light Saturday morning.

At 10:49 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash involving a tour bus and five passenger vehicles. An investigation showed white four-door sedan ran the light at Charleston and Buffalo, collided with the tour bus and flipped over. Four vehicles collided with the flipped-over car.

The occupants of the white sedan, an elderly couple, were transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No one else was injured, police said.

The Buffalo-Charleston intersection has a large debris field and westbound Charleston traffic is reduced to one lane. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

