‘Main Event’ on I-15 through Las Vegas reaches halfway point

The massive freeway closure known as “The Main Event” plaguing downtown Las Vegas is halfway completed, with a new round of closures expected through mid-November.

The “Main Event,” the $1 billion reconfiguration of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95, is about halfway completed in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The massive freeway closure known as “The Main Event” plaguing downtown Las Vegas is halfway completed, with a new round of closures expected through mid-November, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday.

Both directions of Interstate 15 will be narrowed to a single lane from 11 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday so that crews can repave the freeway, NDOT spokeswoman Adrienne Packer said.

Over the longer term, the D Street offramp from northbound I-15 is scheduled to close from 11 p.m. Tuesday through mid-November. However, the D Street onramp leading to southbound I-15 will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday following a four-month closure.

Additionally, motorists will notice traffic lanes shifting west onto the new southbound lanes for I-15 between Alta Drive and D Street, allowing construction crews to continue building the reconfigured freeway, Packer said.

Crews demolished nine bridges and started work on 12 others since the mid-March debut of “The Main Event,” marking the third and final round of long-term closures associated with Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Sahara Avenue.

Crews also have opened a new onramp at Pinto Lane and a new Charleston Boulevard offramp from southbound I-15, erected a pair of digital traffic management signs, and made room for a new high-occupancy vehicle ramp at the center of I-15.

As a whole, Project Neon is now 73 percent complete, with construction expected to wrap up by summer 2019, Packer said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.