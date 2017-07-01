Man faces DUI charge after fatal crash in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash in the southwest valley.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal Saturday morning crash in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in about 4:46 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Jones Boulevard and West Hacienda Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling wesbound on West Hacienda Avenue when a Dodge Caravan entered the intersection, Metro said. The cars collided; the Dodge spun off the roadway and the Chevrolet pickup overturned.

The Dodge’s driver, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, Metro said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify her released after family has been notified.

The Chevy’s driver, 30-year-old Alfredo Vazquez-Orozco, who had minor injuries. was also taken to University Medical Center, police said. He showed signs of impairment and was booked at Clark County Detention Center. He faces a charge of DUI involving death.

Court records also show a drug possession charge from Saturday for Vazquez-Orozco.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Rachel Hershkovitz contributed to this report.