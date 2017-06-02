Man injured in Thursday night crash in Las Vegas has died

The driver of the sedan and a 70-year-old female passenger were in critical condition, and the driver died on Friday. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. Las Vegas Review Journal file

An 82-year-old man critically injured Thursday night in a central valley crash died from his injuries, police said.

The man, driving a Chevrolet Cavalier sedan, passed in front of a Ford F-150 pickup truck while turning left from Charleston Boulevard onto Rancho Drive. The truck crashed into the sedan, and the occupants of both vehicles were taken to University Medical Center, according to police.

The driver of the sedan and a 70-year-old female passenger were in critical condition, and the driver died on Friday. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

Neither driver was suspected of impairment, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his relatives are notified.

