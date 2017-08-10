NDOT negotiates study of I-15 changes for Raiders stadium

The Nevada Department of Transportation is negotiating with CA Group to complete an environmental study of several improvements along a section of Interstate 15 near the NFL stadium site for the Raiders.

If the engineering group is selected, then a contract could be considered by the NDOT board as soon as September, agency director Rudy Malfabon said Thursday.

It could take about two years to complete environmental studies for a reconfiguration of the Tropicana Avenue interchange at I-15, expected to cost up to $170 million. A separate project that calls for building direct-access ramps to connect a new carpool lane on I-15 to Harmon and Hacienda avenues could cost up to $34 million.

Once environmental clearances are granted, crews could start work by 2020, coinciding with the Raiders’ targeted move-in date to the new stadium. There are no immediate plans to accelerate those projects, but NDOT officials are considering whether they should be funded by bonds.

