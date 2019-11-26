Nevada DMV urges residents to steer clear on Black Monday

DMV offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, and officials are asking walk-in customers to pick a day later in the week.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking residents to avoid their offices next Monday following the four-day weekend, dubbing it Black Monday.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement Monday. “The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office.”

Though car dealerships throughout the city typically offer Black Friday deals over the holiday weekend, officials said drivers can register new vehicles online and have license plates mailed to them.

“The department’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders. The agency has self-service kiosks at most DMV offices and at 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state,” the statement said.

Offices will also be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, so officials warned against visiting on the Thursdays after those holidays as well.

